Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 368,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

