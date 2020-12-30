Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Down 25%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) shares dropped 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

