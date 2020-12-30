Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.95

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 4576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on REMYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

