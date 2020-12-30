Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,468 shares of company stock worth $2,789,117 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

