Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,468 shares of company stock worth $2,789,117 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit