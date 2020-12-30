Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2020 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Editas Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/8/2020 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,477. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

