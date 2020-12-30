Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN):

12/28/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

12/24/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

ASLN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

