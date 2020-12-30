REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,181,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,845. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.82.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.