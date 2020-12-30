Reviewing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VolitionRx and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million 11.02 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -9.54 Biomerica $6.69 million 8.66 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -21.43

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 136.65%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77%

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

