Reviewing VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $752.63 million 0.58 $37.02 million $3.35 11.79 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VSE currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. Given VSE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VSE is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

VSE has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of VSE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VSE beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. It sells vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain services to support the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense (DoD). The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for commercial and general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. It serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. This segment also provides energy consulting services, and IT solutions and services for various DoD and federal civilian agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

