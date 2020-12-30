Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977,917 shares of company stock valued at $222,314,456. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

