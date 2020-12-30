REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $1.32 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00131327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00582652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00158295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00305390 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051194 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

