Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 9.3%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 42,294,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 8,572,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. On average, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

