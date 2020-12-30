Robotina Price Hits $0.0050 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 70.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Robotina has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.