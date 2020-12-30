Rodger Offenbach Sells 1,315 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $11,887.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNNA opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

