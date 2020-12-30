Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

Shares of ROKU opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -295.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $363.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,509 shares of company stock valued at $77,275,337 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

