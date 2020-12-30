Rotten (ROT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,954.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $204,536.28 and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 48,051,692 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

