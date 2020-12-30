Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Up 15%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 130,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 256,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

