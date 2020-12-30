Royal Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

