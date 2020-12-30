Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.74

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.74 and traded as high as $50.07. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 3,054,267 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $743,419,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

