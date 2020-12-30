Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:RDV)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV.AX) (ASX:RDV) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$21.34.

