Safex Token (SFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $628,617.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a market cap of $44.22 million and approximately $628,617.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

