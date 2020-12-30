Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 240,424 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

