SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Trading Up 0.1%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 50,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 53,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDTTU)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

