Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €3.00 Price Target

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €3.00 ($3.53) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

EPA AF opened at €5.25 ($6.17) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.97.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

