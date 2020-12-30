Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.24 and a 200-day moving average of €62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

