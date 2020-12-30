Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.96

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 21342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

