Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will post its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

