Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.02). Savara reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 38.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.