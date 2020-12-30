Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $880.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.