Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Receives €6.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.48 ($7.63).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SHA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €6.66 ($7.84). The stock had a trading volume of 406,591 shares. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

