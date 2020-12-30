Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

