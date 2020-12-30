Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.56

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.56 and traded as high as $120.95. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $120.60, with a volume of 715,576 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.69 ($132.58).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

