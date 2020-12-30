Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 12,185 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,558,107 shares of company stock worth $16,124,789 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

