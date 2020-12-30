Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

