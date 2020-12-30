Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $6,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

PRMW stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

