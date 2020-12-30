Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 127,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.