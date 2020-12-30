Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,001 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

