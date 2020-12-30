Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $408,000 Position in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPAU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Shares of CAPAU stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

