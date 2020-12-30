Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.61

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 14649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.