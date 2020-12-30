Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.08

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 13052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit