Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.08

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 13052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

