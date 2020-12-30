Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.72

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

