ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $6,207.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,251,478 coins and its circulating supply is 31,567,867 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

