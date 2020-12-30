Secret Hits Market Cap of $36.54 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $423,316.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

