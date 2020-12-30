Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

