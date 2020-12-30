Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Seer has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.13.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

