Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

AYI opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.