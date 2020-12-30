Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,871 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Avid Technology worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.