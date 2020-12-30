Sei Investments Co. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

