Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $129.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

