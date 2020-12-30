Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

